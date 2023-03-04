Jay Swingler and Nicholai Perrett aka “NichLmao” battle it out in the main event live stream on DAZN from Telford International Centre in Telford, England on Saturday, March 4. The contest features British YouTuber up against Singaporean YouTuber and TikToker. The pair squares off in a boxing match headlining the fifth edition of “MF & DAZN X Series“. In Australia, the fight card airs live on Sunday, March 5.

In the co-main event, Deen The Great puts his MF lightweight title on the line against Pully Arif. Also on the card, Ashley Rak-Su and King Kenny faceoff at cruiserweight. Plus, the event features the first tag team boxing match pitting B Dave & Luis Pineda and Ice Poseidon & Anthony Vargas at light heavyweight. In addition, Astrid Wett and AJ Bunker contest for the vacant MF women’s flyweight crown. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch MF & DAZN X Series 5: Jay Swingler vs NichLmao

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, March 4

Time: 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, March 5

Time: 6 am AEDT

MF & DAZN X Series 5: Jay Swingler vs NichLmao fight card

Get MF & DAZN X Series 5: Swingler vs NichLmao full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett aka “NicHLmao”, super middleweight

Deen The Great vs. Pully Arif – Deen The Great’s MF lightweight title

King Kenny vs. Ashley Rak-Su, cruiserweight

B Dave & Luis Pineda vs. Ice Poseidon & Anthony Vargas, light heavyweight tag team boxing match

Astrid Wett vs. AJ Bunker – vacant MF women’s flyweight title

Ginty vs. Halal Ham, cruiserweight

Walid Sharks vs. N&A Productions, lightweight

Tempo Arts vs. Godson Umeh, heavyweight