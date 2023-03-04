PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6 results – Zurcher vs Evans

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6 airs live on Friday, March 3. MMA event features the four-fight card with international featherweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.
In the main event, Mexican Brahyan Zurcher (4-0) takes on David Evans (5-1) of the United States. Also on the card, Ireland’s Nathan Kelly (6-2) goes up against American Zack Hicks (8-4). Plus, Ago Huskic (8-5) of Bosnia and Herzegovina meets Brazilian Gabriel Braga (8-0). In addition, India’s Vikas Singh Ruhil (12-6) faces James Gonzalez (9-5) of the United States.
How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6
United States
Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network
Date: Friday, March 3
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, March 4
Time: 1 pm AEDT
PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6 results
Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Brahyan Zurcher vs. David Evans
- Nathan Kelly vs. Zachary Hicks
- Ago Huskic vs. Gabriel Braga
- James Gonzalez def. Vikas Singh Ruhil by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:20)