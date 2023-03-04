Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
MMA

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6 results – Zurcher vs Evans

Newswire
Stream PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6 Zurcher vs Evans results
Brahyan Zurcher vs David Evans faceoff | PFL MMA

PFL Challenger Series

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6 airs live on Friday, March 3. MMA event features the four-fight card with international featherweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.

Advertisements

In the main event, Mexican Brahyan Zurcher (4-0) takes on David Evans (5-1) of the United States. Also on the card, Ireland’s Nathan Kelly (6-2) goes up against American Zack Hicks (8-4). Plus, Ago Huskic (8-5) of Bosnia and Herzegovina meets Brazilian Gabriel Braga (8-0). In addition, India’s Vikas Singh Ruhil (12-6) faces James Gonzalez (9-5) of the United States.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6

United States

Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network
Date: Friday, March 3
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, March 4
Time: 1 pm AEDT

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6 results

Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Brahyan Zurcher vs. David Evans
  • Nathan Kelly vs. Zachary Hicks
  • Ago Huskic vs. Gabriel Braga
  • James Gonzalez def. Vikas Singh Ruhil by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:20)

PFL Contract winners

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097