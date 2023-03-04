PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6 results – Zurcher vs Evans

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6 airs live on Friday, March 3. MMA event features the four-fight card with international featherweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.

Advertisements

In the main event, Mexican Brahyan Zurcher (4-0) takes on David Evans (5-1) of the United States. Also on the card, Ireland’s Nathan Kelly (6-2) goes up against American Zack Hicks (8-4). Plus, Ago Huskic (8-5) of Bosnia and Herzegovina meets Brazilian Gabriel Braga (8-0). In addition, India’s Vikas Singh Ruhil (12-6) faces James Gonzalez (9-5) of the United States.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6

United States

Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network

Date: Friday, March 3

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, March 4

Time: 1 pm AEDT

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6 results

Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 6 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Brahyan Zurcher vs. David Evans

Nathan Kelly vs. Zachary Hicks

Ago Huskic vs. Gabriel Braga

James Gonzalez def. Vikas Singh Ruhil by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:20)

PFL Contract winners