Alexa Grasso (16-3) became new UFC women’s flyweight champion with the win against Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) on Saturday, March 4 at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. No. 5-ranked contender from Guadalajara, Mexico claimed the victory spoiling the long-reigning Kyrgyzstan-born champion’s eighth title defense via face crank. The scheduled for five rounds championship co-main event bout ended at 4 minutes and 34 seconds into the fourth round.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

Get UFC 285: Jones vs Gane full fight card results.