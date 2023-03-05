Astrid Wett earned the inaugural “Misfits Boxing” women’s flyweight title when she faced AJ Bunker at Telford International Centre in Telford, England on Saturday, March 4. The bout featured social media star and model, who shares her content on Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube and OnlyFans, up against entertainer and reality star, who appeared on Love Island in July 2021. The pair battled it out on the fifth edition of MF & DAZN: X Series live stream on DAZN.

After three rounds, one judge scored the fight 29-29, while two other judges had it 29-28 in favor of Wett. With the win by majority decision, the 22-year-old took the belt as well as recorded her second victory inside the squared circle. In her previous outing, which marked her boxing debut in October 2022 in Sheffield, Wett secured a stoppage of Keeley.

In her post-fight interview Astrid Wett said she was going to stay focused on training, fighting and defending her belt, and would face anyone including Elle Brooke. The latter, however, said she was looking for “bigger and better” things, such as taking on former UFC star Ronda Rousey.

In the main event of MF & DAZN X Series 5, British YouTuber Jay Swingler squared off against Singaporean YouTuber and TikToker Nicholai Perrett aka “NichLmao”.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

