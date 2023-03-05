Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
UFC

Bo Nickal submits Jamie Pickett in first round at UFC 285

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

Bo Nickal (4-0) improved his unbeaten 100% first-round stoppage rate and handed Jamie Pickett (13-9) his third defeat in a row when the pair squared off at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. The scheduled for three rounds all-American middleweight clash ended a 2 minutes and 54 seconds into the opening round. The native of Rifle, Colorado claimed the victory against his opponent from Jacksonville, North Carolina via arm-triangle choke.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

Get UFC 285: Jones vs Gane full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097