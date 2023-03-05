Bo Nickal submits Jamie Pickett in first round at UFC 285

Bo Nickal (4-0) improved his unbeaten 100% first-round stoppage rate and handed Jamie Pickett (13-9) his third defeat in a row when the pair squared off at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. The scheduled for three rounds all-American middleweight clash ended a 2 minutes and 54 seconds into the opening round. The native of Rifle, Colorado claimed the victory against his opponent from Jacksonville, North Carolina via arm-triangle choke.

