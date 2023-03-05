Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo full fight video highlights

Brandon Figueroa and Mark Magsayo squared off in the main event live on Showtime from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The contest featured former world champions battling it out for the interim WBC featherweight title.
The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout went the full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 118-108 and two judges had it 117-109, all in favor of “The Heartbreaker”.
With the victory by unanimous decision, Brandon Figueroa improved to 23-1-1, 17 KOs. In addition, the native of Weslaco, Texas, who held WBC super bantamweight title, took the interim WBC featherweight strap. He is expected to face reigning champion Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) of Otumba, Mexico at a future event.
Mark Magsayo, who got two points deducted for holding in the eighth and eleventh rounds, dropped to 24-2, 16 KOs. Tagbilaran City, Philippines-born former WBC featherweight champion suffered the second defeat in a row. In his previous bout in July 2022 he lost the title by split decision to Vargas.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.
