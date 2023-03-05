Brandon Figueroa and Mark Magsayo squared off in the main event live on Showtime from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The contest featured former world champions battling it out for the interim WBC featherweight title.

The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout went the full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 118-108 and two judges had it 117-109, all in favor of “The Heartbreaker”.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Brandon Figueroa improved to 23-1-1, 17 KOs. In addition, the native of Weslaco, Texas, who held WBC super bantamweight title, took the interim WBC featherweight strap. He is expected to face reigning champion Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) of Otumba, Mexico at a future event.

Mark Magsayo, who got two points deducted for holding in the eighth and eleventh rounds, dropped to 24-2, 16 KOs. Tagbilaran City, Philippines-born former WBC featherweight champion suffered the second defeat in a row. In his previous bout in July 2022 he lost the title by split decision to Vargas.

Check out Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo full fight video highlights below.

Figueroa vs Magsayo full fight video highlights

Mark Magsayo makes his ring walk.

Magnifico Magsayo makes his way to the ring with one thing on his mind ?#FigueroaMagsayo | @markmagsayo_MMM pic.twitter.com/5exMXEMo4f — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 5, 2023

Here comes Brandon Figueroa.

.@BrandonLeeFig enters the ring looking to break hearts and claim the interim WBC featherweight title ??#FigueroaMagsayo starts NOW on @Showtime pic.twitter.com/d7bNRmJLUF — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 5, 2023

Big right from Magsayo.

Main event starting hot and heavy ?@markmagsayo_MMM connects on a big right at the top of round 2??#FigueroaMagsayo pic.twitter.com/H6C8H10r7f — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 5, 2023

Exchange.

.@BrandonLeeFig returns serve with a nice double left to close out the 3rd#FigueroaMagsayo is picking up heat ? pic.twitter.com/VXLmD5zazV — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 5, 2023

Figueroa lands.

.@BrandonLeeFig stumbles Magsayo to close out round 6 ?



Who do you have winning the fight so far? Let us know ?#FigueroaMagsayo pic.twitter.com/EJ1Ip1kHev — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 5, 2023

Punches from Magsayo.

?? Wow what a combo! ??@markmagsayo_MMM showing off electrifying speed in round 8??#FigueroaMagsayo pic.twitter.com/LJaDKDkC1D — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 5, 2023

One more round.

12th round incoming!



Tune into @showtime for the conclusion to an epic fight ?#FigueroaMagsayo pic.twitter.com/oKjBv0IIAB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 5, 2023

Verdict.

? THE HEARTBREAKER ON ? ?@BrandonLeeFig defeats Magsayo by unanimous decision to claim the interim WBC 126-pound title ?#FigueroaMagsayo pic.twitter.com/tnMX38D8yg — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 5, 2023

Post-fight.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

