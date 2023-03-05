Dricus Du Plessis (19-2) recorded his seventh win in a row when he faced Derek Brunson (23-9) at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. The South African fighter dominated his American opponent, forcing the latter’s corner to call it a day. The middleweight bout was stopped at 4 minutes and 59 seconds into the second round.

Du Plessis forces Brunson's corner to throw the towel at the end of the round. #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/PKoRBuLpaU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 5, 2023

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

