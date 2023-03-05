Elijah Lorenzo Garcia stops Amilcar Vidal in fourth round

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia came out victorious when he faced Amilcar Vidal at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The bout kicked off the Showtime-televised card, topped by Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title.

The scheduled for ten rounds middleweight telecast opener didn’t go the full distance. While both fighters started strong, it was Garcia who tagged Vidal with a big overhand right and continued delivering punches all way until the moment the referee stepped in to call it a day. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 17 seconds into the fourth round.

Both fighters staying BUSY early on ?#VidalGarcia is bringing the ? so far#FigueroaMagsayo pic.twitter.com/g7c68uxjIK — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 5, 2023

With the victory by TKO, Elijah Lorenzo Garcia of Phoenix, Arizona improved to 14-0, 12 KOs and remained undefeated. Montevideo, Uruguay-born Amilcar Vidal dropped to 16-1, 12 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

GARCIA FINISHES VIDAL ?@Elijah3EGarcia picks up his 14th-straight win with a blistering 4th-round KO of Vidal ?#VidalGarcia | #FigueroaMagsayo pic.twitter.com/MwKw9sbCpu — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 5, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

