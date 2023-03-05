Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia stops Amilcar Vidal in fourth round

Parviz Iskenderov
Elijah Garcia stops Amilcar Vidal Jr in fourth round
Elijah Garcia stops Amilcar Vidal Jr in fourth round | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Figueroa vs Magsayo

Elijah Lorenzo Garcia came out victorious when he faced Amilcar Vidal at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The bout kicked off the Showtime-televised card, topped by Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title.

The scheduled for ten rounds middleweight telecast opener didn’t go the full distance. While both fighters started strong, it was Garcia who tagged Vidal with a big overhand right and continued delivering punches all way until the moment the referee stepped in to call it a day. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 17 seconds into the fourth round.

With the victory by TKO, Elijah Lorenzo Garcia of Phoenix, Arizona improved to 14-0, 12 KOs and remained undefeated. Montevideo, Uruguay-born Amilcar Vidal dropped to 16-1, 12 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

Get Figueroa vs Magsayo full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResults

