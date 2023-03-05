Ian Machado Garry (11-0) improved his unbeaten record and handed Song Kenan (16-7) his second defeat in a row, when the pair squared off at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. After being dropped in the first round with left hook, the 25-year-old native of Portmarnock, Ireland came back, dominated and stopped his 32-year-old opponent from Tangshan, China with punches at 4 minutes and 22 seconds into the third round.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

Get UFC 285: Jones vs Gane full fight card results.