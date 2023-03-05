Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
UFC

Ian Garry gets dropped, comes back with third-round TKO of Song Kenan at UFC 285

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

Ian Machado Garry (11-0) improved his unbeaten record and handed Song Kenan (16-7) his second defeat in a row, when the pair squared off at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. After being dropped in the first round with left hook, the 25-year-old native of Portmarnock, Ireland came back, dominated and stopped his 32-year-old opponent from Tangshan, China with punches at 4 minutes and 22 seconds into the third round.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

Get UFC 285: Jones vs Gane full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097