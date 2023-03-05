Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Entertainment

Jake Gyllenhaal on top in UFC clash with flying knee & punches – ‘Road House’ remake fight scene

Parviz Iskenderov

Road House

Portraying Elwood Dalton, Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal delivered a devastating flying knee followed by punches when he faced off Jack Harris, portrayed by former MMA fighter Jay Hieron who had competed in Strikeforce, Bellator and Ultimate Fighting Championship. Filming the fight scene for the “Road House” remake, the pair squared off inside the Octagon during UFC 285: Jones vs Gane at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4.

The clips shared by ESPNMMA on social media see Dalton making his Octagon walk, entering the cage and facing off Harris. The latter first appears successful with big punches having his opponent backed to the fence. After taking a few shots, Dalton pays back with a body shot followed by a jumping knee that drops his rival to the canvas. He finishes the job with a barrage of punches, while the referee waves the fight off and tries to pull him away from the knocked out fighter.

Los Angeles, California-born Jake Gyllenhaal, 42, is well-known for dozens of films including Donnie Darko (2001), Source Code (2011), End of Watch (2012), Prisoners (2013), Nightcrawler (2014), Stronger (2017), and the list goes on. He is also familiar with portraying a fighter with his role of Billy Hope in Southpaw (2015).

