Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane squared off in the main event of UFC 285 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. The contest featured former two-time light heavyweight champion making his Octagon return against former interim heavyweight champion. The pair battled it out for the vacant heavyweight title.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. Jones claimed the win via guillotine choke at 2 minutes and 4 seconds into the opening round, dominating Gane along the way as well as suffering an accidental low blow from an inside kick.

With the victory by submission, Jon Jones improved to 27-1, 1 NC and became a new UFC heavyweight champion. The 35-year-old native of Rochester, New York stepped inside the MMA cage for the first time in over three years since he defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision and retained his light heavyweight belt. Post-fight “Bones” said he wanted to face former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Ciryl Gane dropped to 11-2 and failed his second attempt to claim UFC heavyweight title. The 32-year-old from La Roche-sur-Yon, France previously faced former champion Francis Ngannou in the championship unification, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision.

Check out Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane full fight video highlights below.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Jones vs Gane full fight video highlights

Ciryl Gane makes his Octagon walk.

Jon “Bones” Jones!

Fight time.

Nothing compares to the magnitude of this event! ?



Legend Jon Jones vs #1 heavyweight Ciryl Gane begins ???? #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/WtuX1Oc6a2 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 5, 2023

Round 1.

jones muestra su plan de inmediato y llega a Gane al piso #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/QzuE5w6b83 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 5, 2023

Done.

Verdict.

EL ORO DE NUEVO EN SU CINTURA! #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/hELOpKwutG — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 5, 2023

Post-fight.

Jon vs Stipe???? Quién no querría eso para la siguiente pelea??? #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/zBdIUh0yes — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 5, 2023

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

Get UFC 285: Jones vs Gane full fight card results.