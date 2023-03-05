Jose Armando Resendiz TKO’s Jarrett Hurd in tenth round

Jose Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KOs) took the win when he faced Jarrett Hurd (24-3, 16 KOs) at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title live on Showtime.

Advertisements

A native of Nayarit, Mexico took the victory against former unified super welterweight champion from Accokeek, Maryland via TKO. The scheduled for ten rounds middleweight bout was stopped at the beginning of the tenth round on doctor’s advice due to cut.

Fighting in a phone booth ?



All out slugfest through ? between @Swift_JHurd and Armando Reséndiz



Tune in LIVE for the conclusion on @Showtime#HurdResendiz | #FigueroaMagsayo pic.twitter.com/N9zpn9tMbV — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 5, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

Get Figueroa vs Magsayo full fight card results.