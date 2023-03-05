Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Jose Armando Resendiz TKO’s Jarrett Hurd in tenth round

Parviz Iskenderov
Jose Armando Resendiz stops Jarrett Hurd in ninth round
Jose Armando Resendiz vs Jarrett Hurd | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Figueroa vs Magsayo

Jose Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KOs) took the win when he faced Jarrett Hurd (24-3, 16 KOs) at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title live on Showtime.

A native of Nayarit, Mexico took the victory against former unified super welterweight champion from Accokeek, Maryland via TKO. The scheduled for ten rounds middleweight bout was stopped at the beginning of the tenth round on doctor’s advice due to cut.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

Get Figueroa vs Magsayo full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResults

