Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6) claimed the victory and handed Julian Marquez (9-4) his second defeat in a row when the pair squared off at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. The Canadian fighter defeated his American opponent via TKO with punches.

The scheduled for three-rounds middleweight bout was stopped at 4 minutes and 12 into the second round following a number of unanswered uppercuts.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

