Tijuana’s Angel Fierro (20-1-2, 16 KO) faces Eduardo Estela (14-1, 9 KOs) of Montevideo, Uruguay in the main event live stream on DAZN from Polideportivo UAS in Culiacan, Mexico on Saturday, March 4. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds with Fierro’s NABO lightweight title on the line. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.

In the co-main event, Eduardo Nunez (23-1, 23 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa and Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar (18-1-1, 11 KOs) of Culiacan, Sinaloa meet in an all-Mexican ten-round clash at super featherweight. Also on the card an eight-round middleweight bout between 2016 Mexican Olympian Misael Rodriguez (12-0, 7 KOs) and Aaron Rocha Guerrero (10-1-1, 6 KOs).

Plus, Alejandro Yung Wong (9-0, 5 KOs) and Francisco Pina Juarez (5-0, 3 KOs) faceoff in an eight-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Los Angeles’ Criztec Bazaldua makes his pro boxing debut against Jose Armando Bustamante Islas (1-0) in a four-rounder at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, March 4

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, March 5

Time: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT

Fierro vs Estela fight card

Get Fierro vs Estela full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela, 10 rounds, lightweight – Fierro’s NABO lightweight title

Eduardo Nunez vs. Jesus Martin Ceyca, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Misael Rodriguez vs. Aaron Rocha Guerrero, 8 rounds, middleweight

Alejandro Yung Wong vs. Francisco Pina Juarez, 8 rounds, featherweight

Criztec Bazaldua vs. Jose Armando Bustamante Islas, 4 rounds, lightweight

Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela results