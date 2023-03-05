Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Fierro vs Estela results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Stream Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela results live from Culiacan, Mexico
Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela faceoff | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Angel Fierro defends NABO lightweight title against Eduardo Estela live on DAZN from Polideportivo UAS

Tijuana’s Angel Fierro (20-1-2, 16 KO) faces Eduardo Estela (14-1, 9 KOs) of Montevideo, Uruguay in the main event live stream on DAZN from Polideportivo UAS in Culiacan, Mexico on Saturday, March 4. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds with Fierro’s NABO lightweight title on the line. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, Eduardo Nunez (23-1, 23 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa and Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar (18-1-1, 11 KOs) of Culiacan, Sinaloa meet in an all-Mexican ten-round clash at super featherweight. Also on the card an eight-round middleweight bout between 2016 Mexican Olympian Misael Rodriguez (12-0, 7 KOs) and Aaron Rocha Guerrero (10-1-1, 6 KOs).

Plus, Alejandro Yung Wong (9-0, 5 KOs) and Francisco Pina Juarez (5-0, 3 KOs) faceoff in an eight-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Los Angeles’ Criztec Bazaldua makes his pro boxing debut against Jose Armando Bustamante Islas (1-0) in a four-rounder at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, March 4
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, March 5
Time: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT

Fierro vs Estela fight card

Get Fierro vs Estela full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela, 10 rounds, lightweight – Fierro’s NABO lightweight title
  • Eduardo Nunez vs. Jesus Martin Ceyca, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Misael Rodriguez vs. Aaron Rocha Guerrero, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Alejandro Yung Wong vs. Francisco Pina Juarez, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Criztec Bazaldua vs. Jose Armando Bustamante Islas, 4 rounds, lightweight

Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela results

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097