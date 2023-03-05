Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas and Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) of Tagbilaran City, Philippines square off in the main event live stream from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The contest features former world champions battling it out for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. In Australia and Philippines, the fight airs live on Sunday, March 5.
In the ten-round middleweight co-main event, Armando Resendiz (13-1, 9 KOs) of Nayarit, Mexico goes up against former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs) of Accokeek, Maryland. The ten-round middleweight telecast opener features Phoenix, Arizona’s Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs) faceoff Montevideo, Uruguay-born Amilcar Vidal (16-0, 12 KOs).
Among the undercard bouts, Cleveland-born Terrell Gausha (22-3-1, 11 KOs) duels Brandyn Lynch (12-1-1, 9 KOs) of Englewood, New Jersey in a ten-rounder at junior middleweight. Plus, Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KOs) of Augusta, Georgia meets unbeaten Travon Marshall (7-0, 6 KOs) of Landover, Maryland in an eight-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Zugdidi, Georgia’s Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-2, 8 KOs) takes on Monrovia, Liberia’s Samuel Teah (18-4-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, March 4
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia and Philippines
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, March 5
Time: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am PST
Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Figueroa vs Magsayo from practically anywhere.
Figueroa vs Magsayo fight card
Get Figueroa vs Magsayo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant interim WBC featherweight title
- Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia, 10 rounds, middleweight
Undercard
- Terrell Gausha vs. Brandyn Lynch, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Justin DeLoach vs. Travon Marshall, 8 rounds, welterweight
- Enriko Gogokhia vs. Samuel Teah, 8/10 rounds, super lightweight
Prelims (non-televised)
- Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Albert Gonzalez vs. Joseph Cruz Brown, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Anthony Cuba vs. Darel Harris, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Daniel Blancas vs. Kynndale Prather, 4 rounds, super middleweight