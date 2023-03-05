Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas and Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) of Tagbilaran City, Philippines square off in the main event live stream from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The contest features former world champions battling it out for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. In Australia and Philippines, the fight airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Advertisements

In the ten-round middleweight co-main event, Armando Resendiz (13-1, 9 KOs) of Nayarit, Mexico goes up against former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs) of Accokeek, Maryland. The ten-round middleweight telecast opener features Phoenix, Arizona’s Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs) faceoff Montevideo, Uruguay-born Amilcar Vidal (16-0, 12 KOs).

Among the undercard bouts, Cleveland-born Terrell Gausha (22-3-1, 11 KOs) duels Brandyn Lynch (12-1-1, 9 KOs) of Englewood, New Jersey in a ten-rounder at junior middleweight. Plus, Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KOs) of Augusta, Georgia meets unbeaten Travon Marshall (7-0, 6 KOs) of Landover, Maryland in an eight-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Zugdidi, Georgia’s Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-2, 8 KOs) takes on Monrovia, Liberia’s Samuel Teah (18-4-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, March 4

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia and Philippines

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, March 5

Time: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am PST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Figueroa vs Magsayo from practically anywhere.

Figueroa vs Magsayo fight card

Get Figueroa vs Magsayo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant interim WBC featherweight title

Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweight

Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Terrell Gausha vs. Brandyn Lynch, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Justin DeLoach vs. Travon Marshall, 8 rounds, welterweight

Enriko Gogokhia vs. Samuel Teah, 8/10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims (non-televised)

Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 6 rounds, middleweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Joseph Cruz Brown, 6 rounds, featherweight

Anthony Cuba vs. Darel Harris, 6 rounds, lightweight

Daniel Blancas vs. Kynndale Prather, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo results