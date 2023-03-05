Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Figueroa vs Magsayo results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Stream Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo results live from Ontario, CA
Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Figueroa vs Magsayo: 12-round clash for vacant interim WBC featherweight title at Toyota Arena

Brandon Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas and Mark Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) of Tagbilaran City, Philippines square off in the main event live stream from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The contest features former world champions battling it out for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. In Australia and Philippines, the fight airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Advertisements

In the ten-round middleweight co-main event, Armando Resendiz (13-1, 9 KOs) of Nayarit, Mexico goes up against former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs) of Accokeek, Maryland. The ten-round middleweight telecast opener features Phoenix, Arizona’s Elijah Lorenzo Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs) faceoff Montevideo, Uruguay-born Amilcar Vidal (16-0, 12 KOs).

Among the undercard bouts, Cleveland-born Terrell Gausha (22-3-1, 11 KOs) duels Brandyn Lynch (12-1-1, 9 KOs) of Englewood, New Jersey in a ten-rounder at junior middleweight. Plus, Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KOs) of Augusta, Georgia meets unbeaten Travon Marshall (7-0, 6 KOs) of Landover, Maryland in an eight-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Zugdidi, Georgia’s Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-2, 8 KOs) takes on Monrovia, Liberia’s Samuel Teah (18-4-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, March 4
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia and Philippines

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, March 5
Time: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am PST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Figueroa vs Magsayo from practically anywhere.

Stream Figueroa vs Magsayo live on FITE

Figueroa vs Magsayo fight card

Get Figueroa vs Magsayo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant interim WBC featherweight title
  • Jarrett Hurd vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Amilcar Vidal vs. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

  • Terrell Gausha vs. Brandyn Lynch, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Justin DeLoach vs. Travon Marshall, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Enriko Gogokhia vs. Samuel Teah, 8/10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims (non-televised)

  • Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Albert Gonzalez vs. Joseph Cruz Brown, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Anthony Cuba vs. Darel Harris, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Daniel Blancas vs. Kynndale Prather, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo results

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097