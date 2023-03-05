Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Samuel Teah defeats Enriko Gogokhia by decision after eight rounds

Parviz Iskenderov

Figueroa vs Magsayo

After an 18-month layoff, Samuel Teah (19-4-1, 8 KOs) came out victorious and handed Enriko Gogokhia (13-1-2, 8 KOs) his first career defeat when the pair squared off at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title live on Showtime.

Advertisements

A native of Monrovia, Liberia took the victory over his opponent from Zugdidi, Georgia by unanimous decision, securing a knockdown along the way. After eight rounds at super lightweight, the scores were 78-73, 78-73 and 79-72.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

Get Figueroa vs Magsayo full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097