After an 18-month layoff, Samuel Teah (19-4-1, 8 KOs) came out victorious and handed Enriko Gogokhia (13-1-2, 8 KOs) his first career defeat when the pair squared off at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title live on Showtime.

A native of Monrovia, Liberia took the victory over his opponent from Zugdidi, Georgia by unanimous decision, securing a knockdown along the way. After eight rounds at super lightweight, the scores were 78-73, 78-73 and 79-72.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

