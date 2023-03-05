Shavkat Rakhmonov improved his unbeaten record (17-0) when he faced Geoff Neal (15-5) at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. The Shurchi District, Uzbekistan-born welterweight, fighting out of Kokshetau, Kazakhstan, claimed the win against his American opponent from Austin, Texas via rear-naked choke. The fight was stopped at 4 minutes and 17 seconds onto the third round.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

