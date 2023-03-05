Showtime Sports has released a video feature airing tonight (March 4) during Showtime Championship Boxing that spotlight’s the Showtime spring and summer 2023 boxing schedule over the next four months that kicks off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT with a live telecast headlined by former world champions Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo in a potential fight-of-the-year clash for the vacant Interim WBC Featherweight Title from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Tonight’s main event, which is expected to be a hard-hitting, fast-paced affair between two fighters who rarely take a step back, is the first of nine upcoming events over the next four months on Showtime with three events each in March and April and 50-50 fights involving the sport’s most entertaining and accomplished fighters.

The glitzy video, which is animated by melodramatic music that slowly, deliberately builds into a crescendo and features fight highlights and behind-the-scenes footage, showcases a 2023 slate punctuated by a pair of blockbuster fights between David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant on March 25 that could insert a new name into the pound-for-pound rankings and Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Ryan Garcia on April 22 that could produce a new face of boxing.

Other notable fights featured in the video is the upcoming encounter between top 154-pounders Tim Tszyu and Tony Harrison on March 11 in Australia that’s expected to be another brisk, highly entertaining affair, the return of unicorn boxer and top super welterweight contender Sebastian Fundora on April 8, surging, heavy-handed middleweight Carlos Adames on June 24, and an appetizing world title matchup at 140 pounds between Alberto Puello and Rolando Romero on May 13 with future fights to be announced involving stars Errol Spence Jr., Jermall and Jermell Charlo, Keith Thurman, Jaron Ennis, David Morrell and Danny Garcia.