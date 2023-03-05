Tabatha Ricci (8-1) came out on top and recorded her third win in a row when she faced Jessica Penne (14-8) at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. A native of Birigui, Brazil claimed the victory over former women’s strawweight title challenger from Newport Beach, California via armbar. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes 14 seconds into the second round following the tap.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

