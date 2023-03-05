Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo

Boxing

Terrell Gausha dominates & stops Brandyn Lynch in ninth round

Parviz Iskenderov
Terrell Gausha KO's Brandyn Lynch
Terrell Gausha KO's Brandyn Lynch | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Figueroa vs Magsayo

Cleveland-born Terrell Gausha (23-3-1, 12 KOs) dominated and stopped Brandyn Lynch (12-2-1, 9 KOs) of Englewood, New Jersey when the pair squared off at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The bout was featured on the top of prelims, leading to the card headlined by Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title live on Showtime.

The scheduled for ten rounds junior middleweight bout ended prior to the final bell. Gausha claimed the victory by TKO in the ninth round, twice sending Lynch to the canvas. Although the latter got back on his feet and beat both eight counts, the referee stepped in to wave the fight off to avoid further punishments after a number of big right hand punches from former world title challenger.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

Get Figueroa vs Magsayo full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResults

