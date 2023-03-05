Travon Marshall scores big KO of Justin DeLoach in third round

Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced Justin DeLoach (19-6, 10 KOs) at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The bout was featured on the card topped by Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title live on Showtime.

A native of Landover, Maryland sent his opponent from Augusta, Georgia to the canvas with a big overhand right. The scheduled for eight rounds welterweight bout ended at 2 minutes and 7 seconds into the third round.

WOW! WHAT A CRACK! ?



Unbeaten Travon Marshall scores the thunderous third-round KO over Deloach Dock ??



Tune into the #FigueroaMagsayo Prelims LIVE: https://t.co/P0yALPP9Tu#MarshallDeloachDock pic.twitter.com/1JbOuqHffn — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 5, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

