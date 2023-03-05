Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Boxing

Travon Marshall scores big KO of Justin DeLoach in third round

Parviz Iskenderov
Travon Marshall knocks out Justin DeLoach in third round
Travon Marshall | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Figueroa vs Magsayo

Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced Justin DeLoach (19-6, 10 KOs) at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, March 4. The bout was featured on the card topped by Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo for the vacant interim WBC featherweight title live on Showtime.

A native of Landover, Maryland sent his opponent from Augusta, Georgia to the canvas with a big overhand right. The scheduled for eight rounds welterweight bout ended at 2 minutes and 7 seconds into the third round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 5.

Get Figueroa vs Magsayo full fight card results.

