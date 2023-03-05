UFC 285: Jones vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 5.
In the five-round main event, making his Octagon return former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) of Rochester, New York faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (11-1) of La Roche-sur-Yon, France for the vacant heavyweight title. In the five-round co-main event, Kyrgyzstan-born women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) makes the eighth defense of her title against No. 5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (15-3) of Guadalajara, Mexico.
Also on the PPV card, American Geoff Neal (15-4) takes on undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0) of Kazakhstan at welterweight. As well, American Jalin Turner (13-5) and Mateusz Gamrot (21-2) of Poland square off at lightweight. In addition, Bo Nickal (3-0) and Jamie Pickett (13-8) battle it out in an all-American clash at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane
United States
Date: Saturday, March 4
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live on ESPN+
Australia
Date: Sunday, March 5
Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 9:30 am AEDT / 6:30 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
Other countries
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 285: Jones vs Gane from practically anywhere.
UFC 285 fight card
Get UFC 285: Jones vs Gane full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – vacant UFC heavyweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title
- Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner
- Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett
Preliminary card
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
- Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis
- Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
- Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Early prelims
- Ian Garry vs. Kenan Song
- Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez
- Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
- Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
- Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov