Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
Stream UFC 285 Jone vs Gane live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 285 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Jones vs Gane, main event, prelims

Newswire

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 5.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event, making his Octagon return former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) of Rochester, New York faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (11-1) of La Roche-sur-Yon, France for the vacant heavyweight title. In the five-round co-main event, Kyrgyzstan-born women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) makes the eighth defense of her title against No. 5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (15-3) of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Also on the PPV card, American Geoff Neal (15-4) takes on undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0) of Kazakhstan at welterweight. As well, American Jalin Turner (13-5) and Mateusz Gamrot (21-2) of Poland square off at lightweight. In addition, Bo Nickal (3-0) and Jamie Pickett (13-8) battle it out in an all-American clash at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

United States

Date: Saturday, March 4
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live on ESPN+

Order UFC 285 PPV on ESPN+ >>

Australia

Date: Sunday, March 5
Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 9:30 am AEDT / 6:30 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order UFC 285 PPV on Kayo >>

Other countries

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 285: Jones vs Gane from practically anywhere.

UFC 285 fight card

Get UFC 285: Jones vs Gane full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – vacant UFC heavyweight title
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title
  • Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner
  • Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Preliminary card

  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
  • Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Early prelims

  • Ian Garry vs. Kenan Song
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez
  • Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
  • Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
  • Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097