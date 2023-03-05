UFC 285: Jones vs Gane airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 5.

In the five-round main event, making his Octagon return former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) of Rochester, New York faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (11-1) of La Roche-sur-Yon, France for the vacant heavyweight title. In the five-round co-main event, Kyrgyzstan-born women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) makes the eighth defense of her title against No. 5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (15-3) of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Also on the PPV card, American Geoff Neal (15-4) takes on undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0) of Kazakhstan at welterweight. As well, American Jalin Turner (13-5) and Mateusz Gamrot (21-2) of Poland square off at lightweight. In addition, Bo Nickal (3-0) and Jamie Pickett (13-8) battle it out in an all-American clash at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

United States

Date: Saturday, March 4

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims card: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, March 5

Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early prelims: 9:30 am AEDT / 6:30 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Other countries

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 285: Jones vs Gane from practically anywhere.

UFC 285 fight card

Get UFC 285: Jones vs Gane full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – vacant UFC heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Preliminary card

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Early prelims

Ian Garry vs. Kenan Song

Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Esteban Ribovics vs. Loik Radzhabov