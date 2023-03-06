Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson takes place at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, March 10. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the lightweight title contested on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

In Australia, Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson airs live on Saturday, March 11.

In the main event, No. 7 pound-for-pound Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0) defends his Bellator lightweight title in the Lightweight Grand Prix quarterfinal against former UFC lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson (30-11). In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked Tofiq Musayev (20-4) and No. 4-ranked Alexander Shabliy (22-3) meet in another Lightweight Grand Prix quarterfinal.

Also on the card, No. 1-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-2, 1 NC) and No. 2-ranked Linton Vassell (23-8) square off in the rematch serving as the heavyweight title eliminator. Plus, No. 2 Michael “Venom” Page (20-2) and No. 5 Goiti Yamauchi (28-5) battle it out at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 292 tickets

Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson tickets to witness all the action at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, March 10 are on sale.

Bellator 292 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson live stream on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount Plus. The date is Friday, March 10. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Bellator 292 preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live stream on YouTube.

How to watch Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson in Australia & other countries

MMA fans in Australia can watch Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson live stream on 10 Play. The date is Saturday, March 11. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT.

Bellator 292 preliminary card begins at 11 am AEDT live stream on YouTube.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson from practically anywhere.

Bellator 292 fight card

The current Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout, for Nurmagomedov’s title

Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Preliminary card

Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez

Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell

Islam Mamedov vs. Shamil Nikaev

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson

Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia

Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna

Vladimir Gouvea vs. Sean Tucker

Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley

Dupree Stewart vs. Demetri Georgiades