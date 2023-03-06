The 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter could be the biggest in the show’s history, as former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler go head-to-head as coaches. Following the series, which exclusively debuts Tuesday, May 30 on ESPN, the two coaches will prepare to square off at a date that will be determined in the near future.

The Ultimate Fighter Season 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler will feature a dynamic cast consisting of both returning veterans and up and coming prospects in the men’s bantamweight (135 lbs.) and lightweight (155 lbs.) divisions, who have put everything else in their lives aside for the chance to pursue their UFC dreams.

The entire 12-episode season of TUF 31 will be available exclusively on ESPN, with one episode dropping each Tuesday beginning May 30 at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Episodes will be available to stream on demand on ESPN+ at 11 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of their network debut. In addition, UFC fans can re-watch all 30 previous seasons of TUF on ESPN+.

Produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group, The Ultimate Fighter is the iconic reality television series that has introduced millions of new and die-hard fans to future UFC champions and top contenders. Those whose careers have been shaped by their participation in The Ultimate Fighter include: Julianna Peña, Kamaru Usman, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Robert Whittaker, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Amanda Nunes, Matt Serra, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Uriah Hall and many others.

Former UFC double champion McGregor (22-6, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland), considered by many the sport’s biggest star, returns to The Ultimate Fighter after previously serving as a coach on TUF 22. He will look to impart the skills and experience that have earned him victories over former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway. McGregor now has his sights set on beating Chandler as a coach and building momentum towards their inevitable match later this year.

Chandler (23-8, fighting out of Nashville, Tenn. ) is a favorite amongst fight fans for his dynamic fighting style and captivating personality. No stranger to a highlight reel finish, Chandler stunned fans with spectacular stoppages over Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson. He now plans on adding a successful TUF coaching season to his resume on the way to defeating McGregor.

Below is a full list of competitors scheduled to compete in The Ultimate Fighter 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler (name, age, professional record and fighting out of):

Men’s Bantamweight (135 lbs)

Mando Gutierrez, 26, (8-2), East Lansing, Mich.

Trevor Wells, 27, (8-3), Temecula, Calif.

Carlos Vera, 35, (12-3), Falls Church, Vir.

Rico DiSciullo, 36, (11-2), Somerville, Mass.

Cody Gibson, 35, (19-8), San Luis Obispo County, Calif.

Timur Valiev, 32, (18-3), Moscow, Russia

Hunter Azure, 30, (10-3), Phoenix, Ariz.

Brad Katona, 31, (12-2), Dublin, Ireland

Men’s Lightweight (155 lbs)

Landon Quinones, 27, (7-1-1), Sunrise, Fla.

Aaron McKenzie, 26, (11-2-1), Oklahoma City, Okla.

Nate Jennerman, 30, (16-5), Sheboygan, Wis.

Lee Hammond, 26, (5-0), Dublin, Ireland

Austin Hubbard, 31, (15-6), Denver, Colo.

Roosevelt Roberts, 29, (12-3), Lathrop, Calif.

Kurt Holobaugh, 36, (19-7), Franklinton, La.

Jason Knight, 30, (22-7), Lucedale, Miss.

*All athletes are subject to change