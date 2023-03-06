Diego Pacheco (17-0, 14 KOs) and Jack Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KOs) square off in the main event at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The contest features Los Angeles-born undefeated WBO International super middleweight champion defending his belt against challenger from Little Lever. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 12.

Advertisements

The co-main event is a ten-round super lightweight battle between Liverpool-born Robbie Davies Jr (23-3, 15 KOs) and Kent, UK-born Darragh Foley (21-4-1, 9 KOs), residing in Bondi, NSW, Australia. Also on the card, UK’s Johnny Fisher (7-0, 6 KOs) and Italy’s Alfonso Damiani (6-2, 2 KOs) duel in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

Plus, Warrington’s Rhiannon Dixon (7-0) and Wombourne’s Vicky Wilkinson (5-0-1) meet in a ten-rounder for the Commonwealth lightweight belt. In addition, Oldham’s Aqib Fiaz (10-0) and Yeovil’s Dean Dodge (9-2-1, 3 KOs) faceoff in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen

Boxing fans can watch Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, March 11. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm GMT and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

How to watch Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen in Australia

Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen live stream information for Australia is yet to be announced. The date is Sunday, March 12. The start time is scheduled for 7 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 am AEDT.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pacheco vs Cullen from practically anywhere.

Pacheco vs Cullen Fight Week

A number of events have been scheduled for Pacheco vs Cullen Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Liverpool, England can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, March 8

Pacheco vs Cullen public workout is on Wednesday, March 8 at The Black-E. The start time is 6 pm.

Thursday, March 9

The final Pacheco vs Cullen pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, March 9 at Mountford Hall at Liverpool Guild of Students. The press conference start time is 2 pm.

Friday, March 10

The official Pacheco vs Cullen weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, March 10 at Hilton Liverpool City Centre, Grace Suite. The weigh-in start time is 1 pm.

Pacheco vs Cullen fight card

The current Pacheco vs Cullen lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Pacheco’s WBO International super middleweight title

Robbie Davies Jr vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Peter McGrail vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson, 10 rounds, lightweight – for vacant Commonwealth lightweight title

Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge, 8 rounds, lightweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Michel Gonxhe, 6 rounds, lightweight

George Liddard vs. Daniel Przewieslik, 4 rounds, middleweight

Paddy Lacey vs. James McCarthy, 4 rounds, middleweight