Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) and Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) square off in the main event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales on Sunday, March 12. The contest features Australia’s undefeated top ranked contender up against American former world champion from Detroit, Michigan. The pair battles it out for the interim WBO super welterweight title. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in the United States is Saturday, March 11.

Advertisements

The ten-round co-main event pits Paulo Aokuso (3-0, 3 KOs) of Australia and Yunieski Gonzalez (21-5, 17 KOs) of Cuba in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Sam Goodman (13-0, 7 KOs) of Australia faces TJ Doheny (23-3, 17 KOs) of Ireland in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Issac Hardman (13-1, 11 KOs) and Rohan Murdock (26-2, 19 KOs) meet in an all-Australian ten-round clash at super middleweight. In addition, Nikita Tszyu (4-0, 3 KOs), Tim Tszyu’s younger brother, takes on his fellow-Australian Bo Belbin (7-0, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

Also expected on Tszyu vs Harrison undercard, Koen Mazoudier (11-2, 4 KOs) up against Ben Mahoney (13-0, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight and Shanell Dargan (1-1-2) faceoff Courtney Martin (1-0, 1 KOs) in a four-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Tszyu vs Harrison tickets

Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, March 11 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW are on sale (as of writing).

Tszyu vs Harrison tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 12. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2:45 pm AEDT.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison in USA & other countries

Boxing fans can in the United States can watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live stream on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount Plus.

The date is Saturday, March 11. The announced telecast start time is scheduled for 10:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm PT.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Tszyu vs Harrison from practically anywhere.

Tszyu vs Harrison fight card

The current Tszyu vs Harrison lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBO super welterweight title

Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant IBO Intercontinental light heavyweight title

Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Goodman’s WBO ‘Oriental’ super bantamweight title

Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant IBF Australasian super middleweight title

Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Koen Mazoudier vs. Ben Mahoney, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Mazoudier’s WBA Oceania super welterweight title

Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin, 4 rounds, featherweight