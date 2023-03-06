UFC 286 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18 featuring reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards up against former champion Kamaru Usman. The official event trailer hit the stream today.

The pair squares off for the third time. Usman won their first non-title fight in December 2015 by unanimous decision. Edwards took the revenge and claimed the belt in August 2022 by knockout in the fifth round.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

In Australia, UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 airs live on Sunday, March 19 on Main Event on Kayo.