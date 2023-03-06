UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 11. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts live stream on ESPN+. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

On the top of fight card, former 135-pound champion Petr Yan faces Merab Dvalishvili at bantamweight. Yan (16-4) lost two of his previous bouts by split decision against Sean O’Malley in October 2022 and Aljamain Sterling last April in the rematch in his bid to reclaim the title. A native of Tbilisi, Georgia, Dvalishvili (15-4) secured eight wins in a row, including a unanimous decision against former featherweight champion Jose Aldo in August 2022.

In the co-main event, Alexander Volkov (35-10) takes on Moldova’s Alexander Romanov (16-1) at heavyweight. Volkov won his previous bout in June 2022 by TKO in the first round against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Romanov is coming off the defeat by majority decision suffered last August against Marcin Tybura.

UFC Vegas: Yan vs Dvalishvili tickets

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili tickets to witness all the action at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, March 11 are on sale.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

In other bouts

Also on the main card, Nikita Krylov (29-9) meets American Ryan Spann (21-7) at light heavyweight. As well, Brazilian Ricardo Ramos (16-4) battles American Austin Lingo (9-1) at featherweight and Said Nurmagomedov (17-2) squares off against American Jonathan Martinez (17-4) at bantamweight. In addition, Vitor Petrino (7-0) of Brazil goes up against Sweden’s Anton Turkalj (8-1) at light heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Karl Williams (7-1) of the United States takes on Lukasz Brzeski (8-2-1) of Poland at heavyweight, Raphael Assuncao (28-9) of Brazil faces Davey Grant (14-6) of England at bantamweight and Sedriques Dumas (7-0) meets his fellow-American Josh Fremd (9-4) at middleweight. Plus, American Mario Bautista (11-2) duels Guido Cannetti (10-7) of Argentina at bantamweight and Brazilian Ariane Lipski (14-8) goes up against American JJ Aldrich (11-5) at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas: Yan vs Dvalishvili fight card

The current UFC Vegas: Yan vs Dvalishvili fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Preliminary card

Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant

Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd

Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

Ariane Lipski vs. JJ Aldrich

Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely

Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva

Carlston Harris vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 12.