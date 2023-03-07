Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) square off in a highly anticipated showdown on Saturday, April 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ahead of the event, undefeated five-time three-division world champion from Baltimore, Maryland and unbeaten contender from Los Alamitos, California hold back-to-back press conferences in New York and Los Angeles.

The first press conference in New York takes place at Palladium Times Square on Wednesday, March 8 at 12:30 pm ET. The second press conference in Los Angeles is held on Thursday, March 9 at 1 pm PT at The Beverly Hilton – The Wilshire Garden.

In Australia, Davis vs Garcia airs live on Sunday, April 23.