Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs Shane Burgos tops PFL 3 fight card

The third round of 2023 PFL Regular Season takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 14. On the top of fight card, previously announced 2022 PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier faces off Shane Burgos, who makes his promotional debut. In the co-main event, 2022 welterweight champion Sadibou Sy goes up against Jarrah Al-Silawi.

Also on the card, two-time PFL lightweight champion Natan Schulte battles it out against 2022 PFL lightweight runner-up Stevie Ray. Plus, 2021 PFL lightweight champion Raush Manfio meets Alex Martinez. The current lineup can be found below.

“The Professional Fighters League is pleased to unveil the full card matchups for the third 2023 Regular Season event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 14 featuring our Lightweight and Welterweight divisions,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “I am eager to watch our world class fighters leave it all on the line for MMA fans around the world and look forward to each of our three events coming to Las Vegas this April.”

MMA fans can watch PFL MMA live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Stan in Australia.

2023 PFL 3 fight card

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos

Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi

Natan Schulte vs. Stevie Ray

Raush Manfio vs. Alex Martinez

Shane Mitchell vs. TBA

Abdul-Aziz Abdulvakhabov vs. Ahmed Amir

Prelims

Clay Collard vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Don Madge

Carlos Leal vs. David Zawada

Magomed Umalatov vs. Dilano Taylor

In Australia, PFL 3: Aubin-Mercier vs Burgos airs live on Saturday, April 15.