Undefeated Sebastian Fundora has his next fight date scheduled for Saturday, April at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, where “The Towering Inferno” defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against rising contender Brian Mendoza. The pair squares off in the 12-round championship main event bout live on Showtime.

In the co-main event, undefeated Brandun Lee faces off Pedro Campa in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. The telecast opener pits undefeated Luis Reynaldo Nunez and Christian Olivo in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

“Sebastian Fundora has established himself as one of boxing’s must-see attractions, as he brings an all-action demeanor every time he steps into the ring, combined with an ability to end a fight at any time,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Coming off a career-best win, Brian Mendoza will be highly motivated to slow down Fundora’s momentum, which should make for great action at the always electric Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. Adding in another action-fighter in Brandun Lee taking on Pedro Campa, and a pair of unbeaten featherweights in the TV opener, and April 8 lines up to be another memorable night on Showtime.”

Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza

Sebastian Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) has rocketed to the top of the super welterweight division with a fan-friendly style and bruising toughness in the ring. At 6-foot-6, the unbeaten 25-year-old southpaw from Coachella, Calif., towers over his opponents, but has displayed an appetite for toe-to-toe combat from short range. Fundora showed his mettle in April 2022, battling the hard-hitting Erickson Lubin in an instant 2022 Fight of the Year contender. Despite both men hitting the canvas, Fundora stood tall in the end, prompting Lubin’s corner to stop the fight at the end of the ninth round. Fundora returned last October at Dignity Health Sports Park, dominating the streaking Carlos Ocampo to win a wide unanimous decision.

“I’m well-prepared for this matchup,” said Fundora. “I’m training hard, as usual, and I’m ready to put on a great show for the fans in Carson all over again. We expect a great fight from Mendoza. I hope he brings his best so that we can give the fans their money’s worth. Every single fight is important, so we’re going in there to win and get to where I want to be, and that’s world champion of the 154-pound division.”

Originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) now fights out of Las Vegas and will return to 154 pounds after knocking out former unified champion Jeison Rosario in the fifth-round of their middleweight clash in November. The 29-year-old, who trains under the tutelage of renowned trainer Ismael Salas, has won back-to-back fights after taking highly touted knockout artist Jesus Ramos the 10-round distance in a losing decision in September 2021. Mendoza also owns a 10-round unanimous decision triumph over Thomas LaManna in August 2020 and began his career with eighteen consecutive victories.

“I have another big opportunity in front of me on April 8,” said Mendoza. “Just like in my last fight, I’m embracing the role of underdog so I can shock the world. I’m not satisfied with just fighting for a world title, I’m going to keep working day after day until I walk out of the ring with that belt wrapped around my waist. Sleep on me at your own risk, because I’m coming for everything.”

Brandun Lee vs Pedro Campa

La Quinta, California’s Brandun Lee (27-0, 23 KOs) has stopped 16 of his last 18 opponents, including a four-round destruction of Diego Luque in January. The 23-year-old has also shown his boxing acumen in winning a pair of 10-round decisions in 2022, besting Zachary Ochoa in April and Will Madera in August. Trained by his father Bobby, Lee was also an accomplished amateur, going an estimated 195 amateur fights with only five losses and capturing gold at the prestigious 2015 U.S. Junior National Championships at 145 pounds.

“This is my first co-main event, so it’s important for me to go and show the boxing world who Brandun Lee is and where I belong in the division,” said Lee. “Pedro Campa is a true Mexican veteran who can take a punch but also give one, so I have to be alert at all times. The fans can expect an explosive performance from me. I’m looking forward to performing in front of my family and friends but most importantly, I’m looking forward to being under those bright lights on April 8.”

The 31-year-old Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) had an eight-fight unbeaten streak snapped in his last outing, as he dropped an August 2022 showdown against former world champion Teofimo Lopez. A native of Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico, Campa stopped eight of his first nine opponents after turning pro in 2011 and owns an impressive stateside win over Aaron Herrera in 2015. Campa stopped previously unbeaten fighters Abimel Bautista and Carlos Valadez in back-to-back contests to earn the fight against Lopez.

“I’m very motivated to be on a great card like this,” said Campa. “I’ve seen a little bit of Brandun Lee and I have a good idea of what I need to do to win this fight. I’m ready to face the best version of Lee and show that I have the experience and strength to come out victorious. My plan is to have my hand raised on April 8 and give the people in my hometown of Guaymas something to celebrate.”

Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs Christian Olivo

After piling up an 85-5 amateur record, Luis Reynaldo Nunez (18-0, 13 KOs) turned pro in 2018 and has shown impressive skill in amassing his unbeaten pro resume. Fighting out of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Nunez made his U.S. debut in September 2021 by winning a unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Jayvon Garnett on SHOBOX: The New Generation® and followed up that performance by taking down another undefeated fighter, as he stopped Carlos Arrieta in the 10th round of their January showdown, also on SHOBOX®. Nunez made it three unbeatens in a row in May 2022, as he won a unanimous decision over Jonathan Fierro, before most recently stopping Renson Robles last December.

“I’m very thankful to be back for another opportunity on SHOWTIME,” said Nunez. “I’m coming to represent my people of the Dominican Republic as a proud warrior. Olivo is an excellent fighter and this will be a tough fight, but my experience, my strength and my skills will twist things my way.”

A native of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, Christian Olivo (20-0-1, 7 KOs) will be making his U.S. debut when he steps into the ring on April 8. The 24-year-old turned pro as a teenager in December 2017 and has steadily racked up wins since a split-draw in his sixth pro fight. Olivo added two wins to his ledger in 2022, sweeping a pair of fights on all three judges’ scorecards each time out. His most recent triumph saw him earn a unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Carlos Jaquez last September.

“I’m thrilled to be making my U.S. debut on such a big stage,” said Olivo. “I’m thankful to my team for giving me this chance. I believe that our styles will make a great fight and that in the end, the fans will be the winners. I’m going to give everything I have in the ring to make the public remember my name. I’m going up against a great fighter, but I’m ready for this challenge.”

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.