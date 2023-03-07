Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue have a date for their world title clash scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. The contest pits Philadelphia’s unified WBC and WBO junior featherweight champion up against challenger, representing the country-host.

Naoya “Monster” Inoue moves up a weight class after taking all at bantamweight. He aims to become only the fifth Asian boxer to win world titles in four weight classes.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue live stream on ESPN+. While no international broadcast information has been announced to date, the fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN and live stream the event from practically anywhere.

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue

Stephen Fulton (24-0, 21 KOs) is 19-0 with 17 knockouts in world title fights, a championship run that started in 2014 when he knocked out Adrian Hernandez for the WBC light flyweight world title. He went on to rule the junior bantamweight division with seven title defenses, including a second-round stoppage over Omar Narvaez.

At bantamweight, Inoue became the division’s first undisputed champion in a half-century, stopping Emmanuel Rodriguez in two rounds to win the IBF strap, outlasting Nonito Donaire in the 2019 Fight of the Year to add the WBA belt, starching Donaire in the second round of their June 2022 rematch to snatch the WBC title, and stopping then-WBO champion Paul Butler in the 11th round. Inoue vacated all four bantamweight titles to move up four pounds for a shot at “Cool Boy Steph.”

Naoya Inoue (21-0, 8 KOs) turned pro in 2014 and defeated five undefeated prospects in his first 12 bouts. In January 2021, he defeated Angelo Leo to capture the WBO junior featherweight world title. Ten months later, he added the WBC belt to his collection with a majority decision over then-unbeaten Brandon Figueroa in one of the year’s most action-packed championship showdowns.

Fulton defended both titles last June with a one-sided unanimous decision over former unified world champion Daniel Roman. Fulton will enter the Inoue bout, his first away from American soil, coming off an 11-month layoff. The 28-year-old Fulton, however, is the naturally bigger man, holding advantages in height and reach.

The bouts featured on Fulton vs Inoue undercard are expected to be announced shortly.