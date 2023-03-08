Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia kickoff press conference in New York

Davis vs Garcia

Baltimore, Maryland’s undefeated five-time three-division world champion Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Los Alamitos, California’s unbeaten contender Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) square off live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. Ahead of the event the fighters host back-to-back press conferences in NYC and LA. At the first presser in New York, the athletes preview their bout and come face to face for the very first time.

In Australia, Davis vs Garcia airs live on Sunday, April 23.

In Australia, Davis vs Garcia airs live on Sunday, April 23.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

