Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) of Australia and Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) of the United States battle it out in the main event live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW on Sunday, March 12. The contest features top contender, representing the country-host, up against former champion of the world. The pair meets in the 12-round clash with the interim WBO super welterweight title on the line. The PPV start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT.

The winner of Tszyu vs Harrison showdown is expected to face Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) for the undisputed 154-pound title at the future event. Tszyu had originally been scheduled to challenge Charlo in January, but the bout fell off after the latter suffered hand injury and was forced to withdraw.

Harrison defeated Charlo by unanimous decision and claimed the WBC light middleweight title in December 2018. The following year Charlo took the revenge by knockout in the eleventh round.

In the co-main, Paulo Aokuso (3-0, 3 KOs) of Australia goes up against Yunieski Gonzalez (21-5, 17 KOs) of Cuba in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Sam Goodman (13-0, 7 KOs) of Australia faces off TJ Doheny (23-3, 17 KOs) of Ireland in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

As well, Rohan Murdock (26-2, 19 KOs) and Issac Hardman (13-1, 11 KOs) square off in an all-Australian ten-round bout at super middleweight. Plus, Tim Tszyu’s younger brother Nikita Tszyu (4-0, 3 KOs) duels fellow-Australian Bo Belbin (7-0, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 12. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $59.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3:45 pm AEDT.

Tszyu vs Harrison Sydney time (AEDT)

Tszyu vs Harrison start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, March 12 at 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3:45 pm AEDT.

Tszyu vs Harrison Melbourne time (AEDT)

Tszyu vs Harrison start time in Melbourne, VIC is scheduled for Sunday, March 12 at 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3:45 pm AEDT.

Tszyu vs Harrison Brisbane time (AEST)

Tszyu vs Harrison start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, March 12 at 11 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2:45 pm AEST.

Tszyu vs Harrison Perth time (AWST)

Tszyu vs Harrison start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, March 12 at 9 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 12:45 pm AWST.

Tszyu vs Harrison Adelaide time (ACDT)

Tszyu vs Harrison start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, March 12 at 11:30 am ACDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3:15 pm ACDT.

Tszyu vs Harrison Hobart time (AEDT)

Tszyu vs Harrison start time in Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, March 12 at 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3:45 pm AEDT.

Tszyu vs Harrison Canberra time (AEDT)

Tszyu vs Harrison start time in Canberra, ACT is scheduled for Sunday, March 12 at 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3:45 pm AEDT.

Tszyu vs Harrison Darwin time (ACST)

Tszyu vs Harrison start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, March 12 at 10:30 am ACST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2:15 pm ACST.

Tszyu vs Harrison fight card

The full Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBO super welterweight title

Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant IBO Intercontinental light heavyweight title

Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Goodman’s WBO ‘Oriental’ super bantamweight title

Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant IBF Australasian super middleweight title

Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Koen Mazoudier vs. Ben Mahoney, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Mazoudier’s WBA Oceania super welterweight title

Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin, 4 rounds, featherweight

Imam Khataev vs. Gi Sung Gwak, 8 rounds, light heavyweight