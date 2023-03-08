Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Search
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Boxing

Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam live stream from Paris, France

Newswire
Stream Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam live from Paris, France
Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam

Yoka vs Takam live stream on ESPN+

Tony Yoka is back in the ring on Saturday, March 11 at Zenith Paris – La Villette in Paris, France, where he faces Carlos Takam. The main event bout features French Olympic gold medalist up against former world title challenger. The contest is scheduled for ten rounds at heavyweight.

Advertisements

Yoka (11-1, 9 KOs) had a decorated amateur career that included wins over Joseph Parker, Filip Hrgovic and Joe Joyce, the latter of whom he defeated to earn a gold medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Yoka turned pro in 2017 and notched 11 victories before suffering a majority decision loss to Martin Bakole last May. The 30-year-old contender is eager to regain his upward momentum in the heavyweight rankings.

Takam (39-7-1, 28 KOs) is a Cameroonian-born contender who represented his homeland in the 2004 Olympics and challenged Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight crown in 2017. In his last fight, he ended Arslanbek Makhmudov’s knockout streak by forcing him to go 10 rounds for the first time.

How to watch Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam

Boxing fans can watch Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, March 11. The start time is scheduled for 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Yoka vs Takam from practically anywhere.

Sign up for ESPN+

Yoka vs Takam undercard

Among Yoka vs Takam undercard bouts, British light heavyweight Dan Azeez (18-0, 12 KOs) puts his unbeaten record on the line in a 12-round battle against Frenchman Thomas Faure (21-4-1, 2 KOs) for the European title. The 33-year-old Azeez is inching closer to a world title shot and is coming off an eighth-round TKO win over former world champion Rocky Fielding last December.

As well, Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price (2-0, 1 KO) makes her 2023 debut in an eight-round welterweight tilt against Naomi Mannes (6-1, 4 KOs). The Welsh standout is coming off a TKO win in October, while Mannes lost in a bid for the European title in November.

Plus, undefeated middleweight Farrhad Saad (8-0-1) returns from a two-year layoff versus Britain’s Macaulay McGowan (17-3-1, 3 KOs).

Yoka vs Takam fight card

The announced Yoka vs Takam fight card looks as the following:

  • Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Dan Azeez vs. Thomas Faure, 12 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Lauren Price vs. Naomi Mannes, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Farrhad Saad vs. Macaulay McGowan, 8 rounds, middleweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097