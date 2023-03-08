Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam live stream from Paris, France

Tony Yoka is back in the ring on Saturday, March 11 at Zenith Paris – La Villette in Paris, France, where he faces Carlos Takam. The main event bout features French Olympic gold medalist up against former world title challenger. The contest is scheduled for ten rounds at heavyweight.

Yoka (11-1, 9 KOs) had a decorated amateur career that included wins over Joseph Parker, Filip Hrgovic and Joe Joyce, the latter of whom he defeated to earn a gold medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Yoka turned pro in 2017 and notched 11 victories before suffering a majority decision loss to Martin Bakole last May. The 30-year-old contender is eager to regain his upward momentum in the heavyweight rankings.

Takam (39-7-1, 28 KOs) is a Cameroonian-born contender who represented his homeland in the 2004 Olympics and challenged Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight crown in 2017. In his last fight, he ended Arslanbek Makhmudov’s knockout streak by forcing him to go 10 rounds for the first time.

How to watch Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam

Boxing fans can watch Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, March 11. The start time is scheduled for 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Yoka vs Takam from practically anywhere.

Yoka vs Takam undercard

Among Yoka vs Takam undercard bouts, British light heavyweight Dan Azeez (18-0, 12 KOs) puts his unbeaten record on the line in a 12-round battle against Frenchman Thomas Faure (21-4-1, 2 KOs) for the European title. The 33-year-old Azeez is inching closer to a world title shot and is coming off an eighth-round TKO win over former world champion Rocky Fielding last December.

As well, Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price (2-0, 1 KO) makes her 2023 debut in an eight-round welterweight tilt against Naomi Mannes (6-1, 4 KOs). The Welsh standout is coming off a TKO win in October, while Mannes lost in a bid for the European title in November.

Plus, undefeated middleweight Farrhad Saad (8-0-1) returns from a two-year layoff versus Britain’s Macaulay McGowan (17-3-1, 3 KOs).

Yoka vs Takam fight card

The announced Yoka vs Takam fight card looks as the following:

Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Dan Azeez vs. Thomas Faure, 12 rounds, light heavyweight

Lauren Price vs. Naomi Mannes, 8 rounds, welterweight

Farrhad Saad vs. Macaulay McGowan, 8 rounds, middleweight