UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 11. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 12.

In the five-round main event, former 135-pound champion Petr Yan (16-4) and Georgia’s Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) battle it out at bantamweight. In the co-main event, Alexander Volkov (35-10) and Moldova’s Alexander Romanov (16-1) square off at heavyweight.

Also on the card, Nikita Krylov (29-9) faces American Ryan Spann (21-7) at light heavyweight, Brazilian Ricardo Ramos (16-4) takes on American Austin Lingo (9-1) at featherweight and Said Nurmagomedov (17-2) goes up against American Jonathan Martinez (17-4) at bantamweight. In addition, Sweden’s Anton Turkalj (8-1) and Brazil’s Vitor Petrino (7-0) duel at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, March 11. The main card start time is scheduled for 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili start time in UK

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass. The date is Saturday, March 11. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 pm GMT. The preliminary card begins at 8 pm GMT.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 12. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEDT.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili fight card

The full UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Preliminary card

Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant

Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd

Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

Ariane Lipski vs. JJ Aldrich

Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely

Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva