Bellator 292 weigh-in results, Nurmagomedov vs Henderson

Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson airs live on Showtime from SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, March 10. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event, Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0) defends his 155-pound belt in the Lightweight Grand Prix quarterfinal against former UFC champion Benson Henderson (30-11). In the co-main event, Tofiq Musayev (20-4) and Alexander Shabliy (22-3) square off in another quarterfinal.

Get Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 11.

Bellator 292 fight card

Main card

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout, for Nurmagomedov’s title

Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Preliminary card

Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez

Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell

Islam Mamedov vs. Shamil Nikaev

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson

Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia

Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna

Vladimir Gouvea vs. Sean Tucker

Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley

Dupree Stewart vs. Demetri Georgiades