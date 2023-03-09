Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Bellator 292 weigh-in results, Nurmagomedov vs Henderson

Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson

Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson airs live on Showtime from SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, March 10. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0) defends his 155-pound belt in the Lightweight Grand Prix quarterfinal against former UFC champion Benson Henderson (30-11). In the co-main event, Tofiq Musayev (20-4) and Alexander Shabliy (22-3) square off in another quarterfinal.

Get Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 11.

Bellator 292 fight card

Main card

  • Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout, for Nurmagomedov’s title
  • Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout
  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell
  • Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Preliminary card

  • Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez
  • Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell
  • Islam Mamedov vs. Shamil Nikaev
  • Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson
  • Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
  • Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia
  • Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna
  • Vladimir Gouvea vs. Sean Tucker
  • Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley
  • Dupree Stewart vs. Demetri Georgiades
