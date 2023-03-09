Bellator 292 weigh-in results, Nurmagomedov vs Henderson

Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson airs live on Showtime from SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, March 10. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0) defends his 155-pound belt in the Lightweight Grand Prix quarterfinal against former UFC champion Benson Henderson (30-11). In the co-main event, Tofiq Musayev (20-4) and Alexander Shabliy (22-3) square off in another quarterfinal.
Get Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 11.
Bellator 292 fight card
Main card
- Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout, for Nurmagomedov’s title
- Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout
- Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell
- Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi
Preliminary card
- Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez
- Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell
- Islam Mamedov vs. Shamil Nikaev
- Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson
- Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
- Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia
- Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna
- Vladimir Gouvea vs. Sean Tucker
- Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley
- Dupree Stewart vs. Demetri Georgiades