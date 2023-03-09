Diego Pacheco (17-0, 14 KOs) and Jack Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KOs) battle it out in the ten-round main event live on DAZN from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The undefeated Los Angeles-born 22-year-old and 29-year-old opponent from Little Lever square off for the vacant WBO International super middleweight title. Ahead of the clash, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Robbie Davies Jr (23-3, 15 KOs) takes on Darragh Foley (21-4-1, 9 KOs) in a ten-round bout at super lightweight. Also on the card, Alfonso Damiani (6-2, 2 KOs) and Johnny Fisher (7-0, 6 KOs) face off in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Rhiannon Dixon (7-0) meets Vicky Wilkinson (5-0-1) in a ten-rounder for the Commonwealth lightweight belt.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 12.

