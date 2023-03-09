Undefeated five-time three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten contender “King” Ryan Garcia square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The pair battles it out in the 12-round main event bout live on pay-per-view on Showtime and DAZN. At the first-leg of kickoff press conference in New York, the fighters went face to face for the first time and previewed their upcoming clash.

Davis vs Garcia is a highly anticipated showdown pitting two unbeaten stars in the primes of their careers. Check out below what they had to say from Palladium Times Square on Wednesday.

‘It’s about who’s got that dog in them’

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at kickoff press conference at Palladium Times Square in New York on March 8, 2023 | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) was in action in January when he stopped Hector Garcia in the ninth round. Baltimore, Maryland’s 28-year-old said he was looking for ‘an explosive fight’ and going to beat Ryan Garcia.

“We’re back at it. This time we got another dance partner. I know that it’s going to be tough. This fight is definitely going to be tough. But this is what we came to do. We want the big fights.

“I’ve been boxing since I was seven. I fought a lot coming up. I’m just happy to be a part of this moment and share the ring with a young fighter like Ryan Garcia who’s daring himself to be great. He talked his way into this fight. April 22 he’s going to have to show it.

“I’m coming from Baltimore and a lot of people don’t make it from there. I’m just happy to be a part of this event. I couldn’t have done this by myself. I had a great team that got me here.

“We’ve stayed focused and kept our head down and continued to grind. That’s what really matters.

“I think this is important because we’re both young. Both of us are at our peak. A lot of young fighters don’t fight each other. We both made our name coming up and the time is now. We’re both great fighters and we put it all on the line.

“All I have to do is keep working and beat whoever they put in front of me. That starts with Ryan Garcia.

“My strategy is going to depend on what he brings that night. Whether he’s coming fast or slow, I always want to take my time. It all depends on what he brings.

“This is going to be an explosive fight. It’s two young guys who are hungry. It’s all about who wants it more. Whoever is really built like that, that’s who’s going to win. Nobody can fight for him. It’s about who’s got that dog in them.”

‘This is a defining moment in our careers’

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at kickoff press conference at Palladium Times Square in New York on March 8, 2023 | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) last fought in July 2022 when he KO’d Javier Fortuna in Round 6. Los Alamitos, California’s 24-year-old said he was going to be ready to face “Tank”.

“This is a fight that I’ve been wanting for a very long time. To be a champion, you have to beat the best. It’s not about the titles, it’s about who you beat. It’s a testimony to the respect I have for Gervonta as a fighter.

“I want to be the best. During this whole journey, I put boxing first and the fans first. I had to accept a lot of stipulations, but my power comes from within and from above. My strength comes from my heart.

“We really came together and conquered the poison that’s been stopping boxing from making the biggest fights. We found a way.

“April 22 is the time where the words won’t matter anymore. The truth will come out. We’re both great fighters and we’ll settle it in the ring.

“If you look at boxing, it’s been hard to get prime fighters together. It usually happens too late. This is a moment that boxing has been longing for. You really can’t make a bigger fight than this.

“This is a defining moment in our careers. This is about legacy. This is about who really wants the crown.

“‘Tank’ has the image of a devastating puncher. He’s a great fighter. I’ll know within myself what type of fighter I am after this fight. This is what I’ve always wanted.

“I just didn’t want to take the risk of an interim fight before this one. There are a lot of little things that can happen. I didn’t wait this long to mess it up at the finish line.

“I’m going to be ready for 12 rounds. You have to respect your opponent. You can’t just jump in to get a knockout. It might be more of a mental fight than people might believe. Different opponents make you approach fights in different ways.”

The second leg of two-city press tour is held on March 9 in Los Angeles.

In Australia, Davis vs Garcia airs live on Sunday, April 23.