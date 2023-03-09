The date and location have been made official for Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia, as the undefeated five-time, three-division world champion and unbeaten contender square off on Saturday, April 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The scheduled for 12 rounds highly anticipated bout airs live on pay-per-view on Showtime and DAZN. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis has established himself as one of boxing’s hottest, must-see attractions, selling out arenas in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and most recently, Washington D.C., while “King” Ryan Garcia headlined fights across Los Angeles, Dallas and San Antonio, with fans packing the rafters to watch his meteoric rise in person. Backed by two passionate, divergent fanbases, the April 22 winner will be primed to make their claim as the sport’s biggest star attraction.

In a rare matchup of unbeaten superstars in the primes of their careers, Davis vs. Garcia is set up to be a crossover event that captures the sporting world’s imagination. With contrasting, colorful personalities and aggressive, dynamic styles in the ring that translate to highlight-reel knockouts, April 22 projects to be the must-see boxing event of the year.

“Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have taken the boxing world by storm, attracting legions of fans with their thrilling performances and rapidly becoming ‘can’t miss’ attractions,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports & Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “On April 22, the two biggest young stars of boxing – both in the prime of their careers – will face each other in the most highly anticipated fight of the year. When the bell rings to start the first round, it will be a ‘where were you’ type moment that boxing fans will be talking about for years to come.”

“Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is a true fight that will transcend the sport,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Gervonta Davis has proven his star power from coast-to-coast and will now step into a mega-fight with the chance to stake his claim as the future of the sport. This is one of boxing’s biggest events of the last several years and will only grow in intrigue as we near April 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and live on pay-per-view.”

“This fight is boxing the way it should be – two superstars at the peak of their powers squaring off in the ring to see who is truly the best of the best,” said Oscar De La Hoya. “Both Ryan and ‘Tank’ are at the top of the world when it comes to speed, power and skill. This will come down to who wants it more, and it is for that reason that I strongly believe Ryan will come out on top.”

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) holds the WBA lightweight title, and has also won world titles at 130 and 140 pounds during his spectacular career. The Baltimore-native set a new gate record for Capital One Arena in January to see him stop the previously unbeaten 130-pound world champion Hector Luis Garcia in the ninth round.

Prior to that fight, Davis added another highlight-reel KO to his resume, as he dispatched longtime rival Rolando Romero with a thudding left hand in February 2022, in another record-setting event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The 28-year-old also owns the distinction as the only fighter to stop former three-division champion Leo Santa Cruz and former 140-pound champion Mario Barrios. Davis burst onto the scene with an explosive knockout of Jose Pedraza in 2017 to capture his first world title and won the lightweight strap he currently holds with a 12th-round KO of former unified champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2019. This bout marks Davis’ sixth-straight headlining appearance on Showtime PPV.

“I’m excited for this fight and I appreciate Ryan stepping up to the plate and helping make this happen,” said Davis. “This is one of those fights that everyone has been talking about for a few years now. I know I’m going to be ready to put on a show. Make sure you buy the pay-per-view or come out to Las Vegas and witness a historic fight between two of the biggest names in boxing. Thank you to all my fans and everyone that continues to support me. I’m fighting for all of you on April 22!”

The 24-year-old Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has used his skills and Hollywood-persona to establish a huge fan base, backing it up in the ring with a perfect record, including knockouts in six of his last seven contests. Most recently, Garcia delivered a sixth-round knockout over former champion Javier Fortuna in July 2022 in front of a packed, star-studded audience at Los Angeles’ famed Crypto.com Arena.

Born in Victorville, California and now residing in Los Angeles, Garcia has entered the ring for his last two fights under the guidance of legendary trainer Joe Goossen. ESPN’s Prospect of the Year in 2017, Garcia established himself as a lightweight contender by rising off the canvas to stop Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell in the seventh round of their 2021 clash that saw Garcia walk away with the Interim WBC lightweight title.

“This is the super fight of the year,” said Garcia. “Boxing needs to return to the best fighting the best, and I’m bringing back that hype, that glamor, and a new generation of fans to this beautiful sport. Tank is shorter than me, slower than me, older than me, and he knows it. He’s been ducking me for months, but now he’s all out of excuses. It’s time for him to get knocked out.”

The list of bouts featured on Davis vs Garcia undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.