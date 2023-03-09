Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) battle it out live on pay-per-view on Showtime and DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. Following a kickoff press conference in New York, where the fighters went face to face for the first time, Baltimore, Maryland’s undefeated five-time three-division world champion and Los Alamitos, California’s unbeaten contender hold the second-leg of press tour in Los Angeles.

In Australia, Davis vs Garcia airs live on Sunday, April 23.