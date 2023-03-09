Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is back in the ring on Saturday, March 18 at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California where he faces Gabriel “King” Rosado in the Mexico vs. Puerto Rico main event bout live on DAZN. Ahead of the showdown, former WBO super middleweight champion hosted a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in Los Angeles.

“Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) was in action last November in Abu Dhabi, where he dropped a unanimous decision against Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) in a bid to claim the WBA light heavyweight title and suffered his first career defeat. Going up against Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs) – Philadelphia’s former world title contender and sparring partner, who Ramirez also calls his friend – Mazatlan, Mexico’s 31-year-old looks to come out victorious and get back into world title contention.

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

“I am really looking forward to this fight and being part of the rich Mexico vs. Puerto Rico fight history,” Ramirez said. “These fights are always full of action, and I know Gabriel and I will give fans a great fight. We are both aggressive fighters with a lot of heart and guts to do whatever it takes to win.”

“I know Gabriel well; he is a great fighter and a great friend. We are friends inside and outside the ring and have been sparring partners. That is why this fight is dangerous; we both know each other very well. I know his weaknesses, and he knows mine. So I have to be on my toes, be better on fight night, and be ready to stop him. At the end of the day, this fight is all business; it’s not personal.”

“I learned a lot from my first career loss against Bivol. He is a great fighter; I don’t take anything away from him. He had a good night, and I didn’t. The plan was to box him and step away from my usual forward fighting style. I do want the rematch; that is the plan. But, we will take care of business on March 18 and start thinking about my career’s next steps afterward.”

“I’ll fight anyone, anywhere. I am from Mexico, and I came to the U.S. and fought. I went to Abu Dhabi to fight Bivol. So, I am not afraid to go to the U.K. to fight Callum Smith, Anthony Yarde, or Joshua Buatsi. I want to fight the best and become a world champion again.”

“My favorite Mexico vs. Puerto Rico matchup: Miguel Cotto vs. Antonio Margarito. That fight was so exciting and full of action.”

In the evening’s co-main event, former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr (32-3-1, 15 KOs) takes on former world title challenger Mercito Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at lightweight.

In Australia, Ramirez vs Rosado airs live on Sunday, March 19.