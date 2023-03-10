Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson prelims

Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson free prelims air live from SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, March 10 leading to the main card live on Showtime.
US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 11.
Bellator 292 preliminary card looks as the following:
- Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez
- Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell
- Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson
- Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
- Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna
- Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley
Bellator 292 prelims – international live stream
Get Bellator 292 full fight card and schedule.