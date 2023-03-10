Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson prelims

Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson free prelims air live from SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, March 10 leading to the main card live on Showtime.

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 11.

Bellator 292 preliminary card looks as the following:

Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez

Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson

Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna

Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley

Bellator 292 prelims – international live stream

