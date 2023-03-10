Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen weigh-in results

Undefeated Los Angeles-born Diego Pacheco (17-0, 14 KOs) takes on Little Lever’s Jack Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KOs) in the ten-round main event live on DAZN from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, March 11. The pair squares off for the vacant WBO International super middleweight belt. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Darragh Foley (21-4-1, 9 KOs) and Robbie Davies Jr (23-3, 15 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Also on the card, Johnny Fisher (7-0, 6 KOs) faces Alfonso Damiani (6-2, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Vicky Wilkinson (5-0-1) and Rhiannon Dixon (7-0) face off in a ten-rounder for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 12.

Get Pacheco vs Cullen full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Pacheco vs Cullen fight card

Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant WBO International super middleweight title

Robbie Davies Jr vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Peter McGrail vs. Nicolas Nahuel Botelli, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vicky Wilkinson, 10 rounds, lightweight – for vacant Commonwealth lightweight title

Aqib Fiaz vs. Dean Dodge, 8 rounds, lightweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Michel Gonxhe, 6 rounds, lightweight

George Liddard vs. Daniel Przewieslik, 4 rounds, middleweight

Paddy Lacey vs. James McCarthy, 6 rounds, middleweight