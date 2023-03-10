Undefeated five-time three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten contender “King” Ryan Garcia battle it out at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live on pay-per-view on Showtime and DAZN. At the second-leg of kickoff press conference in Los Angeles, the fighters got up close and personal, exchanging heated words and more.

Davis playfully threw a left hook that whizzed inches from Garcia’s chin. Garcia shadowboxed in close proximity to Davis during the ceremonial stare down. Check out below what they had to say from The Beverly Hilton ahead of their highly anticipated showdown.

Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia at the press conference in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023 | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“Come April 22, I’m gonna walk you to the deep waters and I’m gonna drown you. They gonna have to pick you up. I promise you that.

“This guy keeps talking about how he’s gonna hit me with a hook, but he doesn’t have anything else but a hook. What else have you got? He’s not a complete fighter.

“When you’re a complete fighter, you can do everything. You can’t just depend on one punch. What happens when that punch doesn’t work? You have to rely on something else.

“I feel as though I’m already that top guy in the sport. This fight is just about me getting over the hump.

“This is gonna be an explosive fight. If you don’t watch boxing, this is the fight to watch for sure. If you can get there, make sure you’re there. If you can’t be there, buy the pay-per-view. Because this is gonna be a good one for me.

Gervonta Davis playfully throws a left hook at the pre-fight press conference in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023 | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“He’s putting on a front for the people. That’s what I see. I see a guy who’s an act. That’s what it is.

“Didn’t Ryan get caught by Luke Campbell? Do I hit way harder than Luke Campbell? Yes or no?

“I’ve put a lot of guys to sleep and Ryan is next.”

Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia at the press conference in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023 | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“I’m here to win and I promise you that I have heart and determination like you’ve never seen before. ‘Tank’ likes to fight guys that don’t hit hard, but I hit hard. When I hit you with that left hook, you’re gonna be on the floor. Asleep. Good night.

“This is such a big event, but I know that I’m coming out on top. It’s one thing to get to the moment, but it’s another to conquer the moment. So I’m not just happy that we’re here, now I’m focused on winning.

“I’m just going to let him think what he thinks. If he thinks all I have is the left hook, then he’s going to run into other shots and be confused. If he had watched any of my fights he’d know what else I have.

Ryan Garcia shadowboxing at the pre-fight press conference in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023 | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“He’s going to try to walk me down, but when he feels shots like this, he’s not going to want to do that. I’m going to hit him to the body and take the aggression out of him. I have a lot of ways to stop him.

“I’m not here to lie, he’s ready to fight. He wants to bring it. He doesn’t look scared, but I’m ready to fight too. We both have fire in our eyes.

“Don’t be mad that my left hook is blessed. Maybe that’s all I need. Maybe that’s all it’s gonna take.

“Nobody else could put together this type of event. Whoever wins this is on top. Whoever wins is the face of boxing and I truly believe that.

“I’m gonna beat him and I’m gonna knock him out. See you on April 22.”

In Australia, Davis vs Garcia airs live on Sunday, April 23.