GLORY 84 weigh-in results, Beztati vs Petch

GLORY 84: Beztati vs Petch airs live from Topsportcentrum Rotterdam in Holland on Saturday, March 11. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, reigning lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati makes the third defense of his title against current featherweight champion Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9.
Get GLORY 84: Beztati vs Petch full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 12.
GLORY 84 fight card
Main card
- Tyjani Beztati vs. Petchpanomrung – Beztati’s GLORY lightweight title
- Tarik Khbabez vs. Daniel Toledo
- Jay Overmeer vs. Jamie Bates
- Nordine Mahieddine vs. Felipe Micheletti
- Ertugrul Bayrak vs. Michael Boapeah
- Nabil Khachab vs. Sofian Laidouni
Preliminary card
- Chico Kwasi vs. Stefan Orza
- David Tuitupou vs. Strahinja Mitric