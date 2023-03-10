Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) and Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) battle it out for the interim WBO super welterweight title in the twelve-round main event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales on Sunday, March 12. The clash features Australia’s undefeated top ranked contender up against American former world champion from Detroit, Michigan. Ahead of the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live on Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In the United States, the fight airs live on Saturday, March 11 on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount Plus.

In the co-main event, Yunieski Gonzalez (21-5, 17 KOs) takes on Paulo Aokuso (3-0, 3 KOs) in a ten-round clash at light heavyweight. Also on the card, TJ Doheny (23-3, 17 KOs) faces Sam Goodman (13-0, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight and Rohan Murdock (26-2, 19 KOs) meets Issac Hardman (13-1, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Bo Belbin (7-0, 5 KOs) duels Tim Tszyu’s younger brother Nikita Tszyu (4-0, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

