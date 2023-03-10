Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison weigh-in results

Tim Tszyu weigh-in
Tim Tszyu | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Tszyu vs Harrison for interim WBO 154-pound title

Undefeated top ranked contender Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) and former world champion Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) battle it out for the interim WBO super welterweight title in the main event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales on Sunday, March 12. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live on Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In the United States, the fight airs live on Saturday, March 11 on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount Plus.

In the co-main event, Paulo Aokuso (3-0, 3 KOs) faces Yunieski Gonzalez (21-5, 17 KOs) in a ten-round clash at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Sam Goodman (13-0, 7 KOs) and TJ Doheny (23-3, 17 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight and Rohan Murdock (26-2, 19 KOs) takes on Issac Hardman (13-1, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Bo Belbin (7-0, 5 KOs) meets Tim Tszyu’s younger brother Nikita Tszyu (4-0, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

Get Tszyu vs Harrison full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Tszyu vs Harrison fight card

Main card

  • Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBO super welterweight title
  • Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant IBO Intercontinental light heavyweight title
  • Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Goodman’s WBO ‘Oriental’ super bantamweight title
  • Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant IBF Australasian super middleweight title
  • Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

  • Koen Mazoudier vs. Ben Mahoney, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Mazoudier’s WBA Oceania super welterweight title
  • Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Imam Khataev vs. Gi Sung Gwak, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
