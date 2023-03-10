UFC Las Vegas: Yan vs Dvalishvili weigh-in results

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili airs live on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 11. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former 135-pound champion Petr Yan (16-4) squares off against Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) at bantamweight. In the co-main event, Alexander Romanov (16-1) and Alexander Volkov (35-10) battle it out at heavyweight.

Get UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 12.

UFC Las Vegas fight card

Main card

Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Preliminary card

Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant

Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd

Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

Ariane Lipski vs. JJ Aldrich

Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely

Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva

Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden