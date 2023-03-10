Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
UFC

UFC Las Vegas: Yan vs Dvalishvili weigh-in results

Newswire
Alexander Volkov weigh-in
Alexander Volkov | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili airs live on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 11. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former 135-pound champion Petr Yan (16-4) squares off against Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) at bantamweight. In the co-main event, Alexander Romanov (16-1) and Alexander Volkov (35-10) battle it out at heavyweight.

Get UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 12.

UFC Las Vegas fight card

Main card

  • Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
  • Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov
  • Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Preliminary card

  • Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski
  • Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant
  • Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd
  • Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti
  • Ariane Lipski vs. JJ Aldrich
  • Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely
  • Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva
  • Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden
