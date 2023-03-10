UFC Las Vegas: Yan vs Dvalishvili weigh-in results

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili airs live on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 11. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, former 135-pound champion Petr Yan (16-4) squares off against Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) at bantamweight. In the co-main event, Alexander Romanov (16-1) and Alexander Volkov (35-10) battle it out at heavyweight.
Get UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 12.
UFC Las Vegas fight card
Main card
- Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
- Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov
- Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez
- Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj
Preliminary card
- Karl Williams vs. Lukasz Brzeski
- Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant
- Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd
- Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti
- Ariane Lipski vs. JJ Aldrich
- Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely
- Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva
- Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden