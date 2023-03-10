Stream Tszyu vs Harrison live on Kayo
Boxing

Xander Zayas withdraws from April 1 fight against Ronald Cruz due to injury

Newswire
Xander Zayas suffers injury, withdraws from Ronald Cruz fight
Xander Zayas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Ramirez vs Dogboe for vacant WBO featherweight title at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa

Xander Zayas no longer battles it out on Saturday, April 1 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Puerto Rican junior middleweight prospect was forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Ronald Cruz due to injury suffered at training.

Zayas vs Cruz was set to be the co-feature to the WBO featherweight world title bout between Robeisy Ramirez and Isaac Dogboe live on ESPN+. The new 10-round featherweight co-feature pits two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez and Mexico’s Jose Enrique Vivas.

Zayas is expected to return to the ring and make his 2023 debut in June (as per Top Rank).

Joet Gonzalez vs Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas

Gonzalez (25-3, 15 KOs) debuted in the pro ranks in 2012 and was 23-0 before facing Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBO featherweight title in 2019. He dominated veteran Miguel Marriaga before losing his second attempt at the WBO strap in a 2021 Fight of the Year contender against Emanuel Navarrete. Gonzalez stopped Joe Santisima via ninth-round TKO last March before dropping a split decision to Dogboe in July.

Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) is coming off last May’s split decision victory over Edy Valencia.

In the main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) and Isaac Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) square off for the vacant WBO featherweight title.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 2.

Get Ramirez vs Dogboe current fight card.

BoxingNews

